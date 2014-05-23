LONDON May 23 Britain is seeking to change the
rules regarding land access to make it easier and quicker for
shale oil and gas companies to drill underground deposits, as
the government steps up efforts to exploit the country's shale
resources.
The government on Friday also published a report which
suggested as much as 4.4 billion barrels of shale oil could lie
beneath the Southern England countryside, adding to last year's
estimates that there were enormous shale gas deposits in
northern England.
Shale oil and gas could help alleviate Britain's growing
dependency on energy imports but the method used to extract the
resources from rocks - fracking - has prompted environmental
protests amid fears it could cause earthquakes and contaminate
drinking water.
The government said it was launching a consultation to
simplify the existing procedures for companies who want to drill
underground.
