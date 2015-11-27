LONDON Nov 27 Britain will use new powers to
determine whether to allow shale gas firm Cuadrilla Resources to
carry out fracking at two sites in northwest England, overruling
local planning decisions.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and Prime Minister Cameron has
pledged to go all out to extract these reserves, to help offset
declining North Sea oil and gas output.
Yet fracking applications have struggled to find approval
from local communities, concerned about noise and environmental
impact, and to address this the government has changed planning
rules to make its own decisions on shale gas appeals.
Local government minister Greg Clark has informed Lancashire
County Council of the minister's intention to himself determine
Cuadrilla's appeal on two rejected permits in the area.
"Ministers have decided to recover Cuadrilla's appeals for
shale exploration in Lancashire," the government said in a
letter to the council dated Nov. 26.
Britain changed its planning rules in August to allow
government intervention to approve or reject shale gas drilling
permits and give priority to appeals involving shale gas
projects.
Lancashire County Council earlier this year rejected two
Cuadrilla applications for fracking, or hydraulic fracturing,
underscoring some local community concerns about the technique.
Cuadrilla appealed against the rejections.
"If Cuadrilla is given permission to frack in Lancashire, it
will be against the wishes of its residents, and its council,
both of which have made their views against this risky process
very clear," said Donna Hume, senior energy campaigner at
environmental group Friends of the Earth.
Cuadrilla said it had noted the minister's decision and was
looking forward to presenting its appeals case.
Finance minister George Osborne on Wednesday confirmed the
creation of a shale wealth fund that would receive up to 10
percent of tax revenue from shale gas developments for
investments in communities affected by the projects.
(Editing by David Holmes)