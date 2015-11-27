* Decision could be made by H2 2016
By Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Nov 27 Britain will use new powers to
determine whether to allow shale gas firm Cuadrilla Resources to
carry out fracking at two sites in northwest England, overruling
local planning decisions.
Britain is estimated to have substantial amounts of shale
gas trapped in underground rocks and Prime Minister Cameron has
pledged to go all out to extract these reserves, to help offset
declining North Sea oil and gas output.
Yet fracking applications have struggled to find approval
from local communities, concerned about noise and environmental
impacts, and to address this the government has changed planning
rules to make its own decisions on shale gas appeals.
Local government minister Greg Clark has informed Lancashire
County Council of the minister's intention to himself determine
Cuadrilla's appeal on two rejected permits in the area in
northwest England.
"Ministers have decided to recover Cuadrilla's appeals for
shale exploration in Lancashire," the government said in a
letter to the council dated Nov. 26.
Cuadrilla's wells in Lancashire would be the first British
shale gas wells where fracking is applied since hydraulic
fracturing at a separate project near Blackpool, in Lancashire,
triggered an earth tremor that resulted in an 18-month ban on
the technology in 2011.
John Williams, senior principal consultant at the
consultancy Poyry Management said a decision on the appeal could
be made by the second half of 2016 but rules requiring the
company to monitor water supplies at the site for 12 months
before fracking can start would delay any gas extraction.
"We could see some drilling in the second half of 2017 but
they still have to determine whether there are reserves that can
be extracted economically and it would likely be 2018 at the
earliest before a decision to move into full production would be
taken," he said.
A spokesperson for Cuadrilla said if the projects are given
approval the company would begin water monitoring at the sites
as soon as possible.
Britain changed its planning rules in August to allow
government intervention to approve or reject shale gas drilling
permits and give priority to appeals involving shale gas
projects.
Lancashire Council earlier this year rejected two Cuadrilla
applications for fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, underscoring
some local community concerns about the technique.
Cuadrilla appealed against the rejections.
"If Cuadrilla is given permission to frack in Lancashire, it
will be against the wishes of its residents, and its council,
both of which have made their views against this risky process
very clear," said Donna Hume, senior energy campaigner at
environmental group Friends of the Earth.
British Finance minister George Osborne on Wednesday
confirmed the creation of a shale wealth fund that would receive
up to 10 percent of tax revenue from shale gas developments for
investments in communities affected by the projects.
