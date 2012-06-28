* Fracking tremors smaller than those caused by coal mining
* Water contamination risk low hundreds of meters
underground
LONDON, June 29 Fracturing shale rock formations
to extract trapped gas, also known as shale gas fracking, is
unlikely to cause big earthquakes or contaminate drinking water
in Britain, science and engineering bodies said in a report on
Friday.
Shale gas extraction came under fire in Britain last year
when the government stopped fracking activity at a site in
Blackpool after tremors were measured in the area.
Developers predict trillions of cubic feet reserves could be
lying under British soil which could help it reduce dependence
on imports.
Shale gas has already transformed the U.S. gas market, where
prices have dropped to 10-year lows and companies are gearing up
to export excess fuel.
An expert report commissioned by the government recommended
in April that fracking could continue in the UK under tighter
monitoring and Friday's scientific findings support the argument
that if fracking is carried out correctly it poses little
danger.
"We found that well integrity is of key importance but the
most common areas of concern, such as the causation of
earthquakes with any significant impact or fractures reaching
and contaminating drinking water, were very low risk," said
Professor Robert Mair, chair of the working group made up of
members of the Royal Society and the Royal Academy of
Engineering.
The scientists and engineers said the force of seismic
activity caused by hydraulic fracturing in the UK was smaller
than tremors which Britons have been used to for decades due to
coal-mining activity.
Environmentalists have criticised shale gas fracking on
concerns that its drilling fluids contaminate groundwater.
Friday's report said when fracking takes place at depths of
many hundreds of meters, water contamination is low and that
leaks and spills from wells can be prevented when developers use
best practice standards.
The experts also said that one UK authority should take the
lead in regulating shale gas fracking and that responsibilities
of the various bodies involved in the process at the moment
should be clearly distinguished.
The government is expected to soon make a decision on
whether it will allow fracking to resume.