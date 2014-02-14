LONDON Feb 14 Plans to explore for shale gas on
a site in a national park located southwest of London have been
temporarily put on hold by the local authority after the
application received an unprecedented number of responses.
The British government is strongly supporting the
development of shale gas by offering favourable tax terms as it
seeks to reduce dependence on gas imports.
Opposition to the unconventional drilling method has been
growing in Britain, however, on grounds that it is harmful to
the environment and that one project had triggered earth
tremors.
The South Downs National Park Authority has requested oil
and gas explorer Celtique Energie Weald to submit more details
on noise and geological aspects of its application to drill for
oil and gas and, if found to be present, later extract shale gas
on a site at Fernhurst.
"National Park will be submitting a request for further
information," the authority's chief executive, Trevor Beattie,
said at a planning meeting late on Thursday, according to his
speech sent to Reuters.
"This will put the Fernhurst application on hold whilst the
applicant provides the additional information we require."
A spokesman for Celtique Energie said the company was
planning on submitting the additional information requested and
that it was normal practice for an authority to seek further
details.
The application received an unprecedented number of
comments, a spokeswoman for the national park authority said.
Last summer, large-scale protests broke out at another
exploration site in southern England in the first signs of local
opposition to shale gas extraction plans.
A shale gas boom in the United States has transformed the
energy market there by bringing down prices and paving the way
for it to become a net exporter of gas.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)