By Tom Bill
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 The sale of ten apartments in
London's Shard skyscraper this summer will break two records:
they will be Europe's highest homes and will also create the
world's most unequal neighbourhood for house prices, new
research has shown.
The apartments are spread over 13 floors in the 1,017
feet-tall Renzo Piano-designed glass spire that has become the
most dramatic addition to the capital's rapidly changing
skyline.
The flats will likely sell for between 30 and 50 million
pounds ($57 and $80 million) each and could attract buyers from
Russia, the Middle East and Hong Kong.
This puts them in the same price bracket as One Hyde Park in
the upmarket Knightsbridge area, Europe's priciest homes to
date. The one-billion pound development with Candy and
Candy-designed interiors is located near the Harrods department
store.
At around 520 pounds per square foot, the average price in
the SE1 postcode surrounding the 95-storey Shard is less than a
tenth of the 5,000 to 6,000 pounds per square foot the new
apartments are expected to fetch.
The district around the Shard on the south bank of the river
Thames is not one of the capital's smartest, although it has
come up in the world since the time when it served as a model
for the slums in the novels of Charles Dickens.
"You don't get this pinnacle of value in relation to the
surrounding district in any other city in the developed world,"
said Yolande Barnes, director of residential research at
property consultancy Savills, which carried out the
research for Reuters. "It's the equivalent of building the Shard
in Harlem."
The Shard has divided opinion. Some see it as an excitingly
modern London landmark, while the United Nations cultural body
UNESCO said the Tower of London's world heritage status was at
risk because the skyscraper compromised its "visual integrity"
on the skyline.
There have also been complaints that from certain angles it
dwarfs one of London's most famous landmarks, St Paul's
cathedral.
Columnist Giles Coren, writing in The Times, described the
Shard as an "engorged rectilinear monument to fat-cattism" that
has been "dumped directly behind St Paul's".
The price gulf between the Shard and its environs is
symptomatic of a two-tier London housing market that is fuelled
at the top by wealthy overseas buyers seeking to benefit from
the weakness of sterling and shield their money from global
financial volatility.
Prices for the best central London properties have risen 44
percent in the last three years, more than twice the increase
across the capital as a whole, property consultant Knight Frank
said.
A growing number of foreign billionaires and a shrinking
middle class could hurt the British economy by curbing social
mobility, economists believe, producing an uneven distribution
of wealth more typical of countries such as Nigeria or Brazil.
A study by the government's Department for Work and Pensions
shows central London is Britain's most unequal region. It found
that inner London had 30 percent of those in the poorest fifth
of the population, 27 percent in the richest and just 12 percent
in the middle bracket.
A spokesman for the Shard, which is being developed by
London-based entrepreneur Irvine Sellar and funded by the state
of Qatar, said it would act as "a magnet and catalyst for
regeneration" and one local estate agent said its towering
presence had already boosted interest in nearby homes.
"The Shard is a fantasy land of its own in a district with
some pretty grotty areas," Sean Mcmahon of Field & Sons told
Reuters. "It has definitely increased demand and brought in
interest from overseas."
The flow of overseas money will benefit London by speeding
up the regeneration of some areas, said Savills' Barnes,
describing the Shard - which will also contain offices, a hotel,
a spa, shops, restaurants and public viewing gallery - as "an
international piece of real estate in a hitherto local market".
But developments only benefit their surrounding
neighbourhood if they are not gated off or isolated and the
regeneration of whole neighbourhoods can take years, she said.
"It's one thing to achieve value at a great height but quite
another at street level."