By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 Britain's largest investor
associations are teaming up to explore ways of giving
shareholders a coherent voice in dealings with company boards on
strategy and issues like executive pay.
Corporate behaviour in areas like salaries and takeovers has
become a hot political issue in Britain, sparking demands for
company owners to get more actively involved in approving
boardroom decisions, rather than just nodding them through.
The National Associate of Pension Funds (NAPF), Association
of British Insurers (ABI) and fund management body the IMA -
which speak for funds controlling billions of pounds of assets
and holding a big proportion of shares in Britain's FTSE 100
index - said they were acting in response to recommendations by
July's government-backed Kay Review.
Economist John Kay's report, published in July 2012, said
investors could deliver long-term benefits if they engaged
collectively with company boards, rather than individually.
Daniel Godfrey, chief executive of the IMA, told Reuters on
Tuesday the aim was to make investor engagement more effective,
exploring ways to represent the views of more investors.
Godfrey said a common investor forum could strengthen
shareholder engagement, counteracting trends that could obstruct
a co-ordinated approach such as an increasingly internationally
diverse shareholder base in UK companies.
"Part of the purpose ... is to see how (investors') role can
be made even more effective," he said.
The Kay Review of UK Equity Markets and Long-Term
Decision-Making was commissioned by Business Secretary Vince
Cable in response to events such as the takeover of confectioner
Cadbury by U.S. rival Kraft Foods.
The merger was criticised for being driven by short-term
investors seeking a quick reward to the detriment of Britain's
long-term industrial base.
An investor backlash in mid 2012, dubbed the "shareholder
spring", which cost the jobs of executives such as Aviva
boss Andrew Moss, has also added impetus to calls for change.
In a joint statement, the three investor bodies said they
would set up a working group by the end of April and report in
the autumn with recommendations on how to improve collective
investor engagement.
The move comes after Britain's biggest trade unions said on
Monday they planned to use the shares owned by their pension
funds to speak out in corporate governance debates at company
meetings.