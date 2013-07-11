By Li-mei Hoang and Mark Anderson
LONDON, July 11 Six female Greenpeace activists
were arrested on Thursday after climbing London's Shard, the
tallest building in Western Europe, in protest over plans by
oil producer Royal Dutch Shell to carry out drilling in
the Arctic circle.
The women, who began scaling the Shard in the early hours of
the morning by climbing onto the roof of London Bridge station
at its base, unfurled a green flag bearing the words "Save the
Arctic" within view of all of Shell's three London offices.
Police said they had arrested the group on suspicion of
aggravated trespass. A police officer was seen waiting at the
top of the Shard in a live video feed from a camera worn by one
of the climbers during the 15-hour ascent.
The pyramidal, jagged-topped Shard towers 310 metres (1,017
ft) above the south bank of the River Thames.
A spokesperson for Shell said: "Recognising the right of
individuals to express their point of view, we only ask that
they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind."
Shell cancelled its 2013 Arctic offshore drill season after
numerous troubles there last year. But it plans to send ships to
study sites around oil prospects in the Chukchi and Beaufort
seas, according to permit applications.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the Arctic may hold 13
percent of the world's undiscovered oil and 30 percent of its
gas.
"Shell is leading the oil companies' drive into the Arctic,
investing billions in its Alaskan and Russian drilling
programmes," Greenpeace said in a statement.