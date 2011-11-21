LONDON Nov 21 Britain's Attorney General
was given the go-ahead on Monday to launch contempt of court
proceedings against Sky News for being too quick to report the
release last year of a British couple kidnapped by Somali
pirates.
Paul and Rachel Chandler were freed in Somalia on Nov 14,
2010, more than a year after they were seized aboard their yacht
near the Seychelles archipelago.
To protect them during their captivity, the British Foreign
Office had obtained an injunction banning news organisations
from releasing any information about them until they were freed
and had reached a "place of safety" out of Somalia.
Sky was one of the first news outlets to report the couple's
release, and the government says the channel violated the order
because the pair were not yet out of harm's way when it broke
the news.
Sky is the news channel of satellite broadcaster BSkyB's
, part owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
Lord Justice Martin Moore-Bick, sitting at the High Court,
said: "We are satisfied this is a proper case for the Attorney
General to be allowed to pursue the matter," according to the
Press Association.
Sky, which was not represented at the brief hearing, said it
had "scrupulously observed" the terms of the injunction and had
"followed the spirit, if not the letter" of the order.
Journalistic practices are under intense scrutiny in Britain
following a scandal at News Corp's now-closed News of the World
tabloid, in which people working for the paper illegally
listened to phone messages to unearth stories.
Murdoch's News Corp failed in its bid to buy the share of
BSkyB it did not already own in the summer, as politicians
turned against the firm.
Earlier on Monday, BSkyB said it had appointed external
lawyers to review the emails of some of its most successful
journalists to check that there were no signs of illegal
newsgathering.
(Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)