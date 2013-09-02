Done the rock trick, now to hatch some eggs: artist tries bizarre new feat
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval, who famously spent two weeks inside a bear sculpture and a week inside a rock, began his latest feat on Wednesday - hatching eggs.
LONDON A cluster of new skyscrapers transforming the London skyline are often blamed for spoiling the view. Now one has been accused of "melting" a car.
A motorist said intense sunlight reflected from the "Walkie Talkie" - one of several flashy towers under construction in The City, London's historic financial district - warped his Jaguar which he had parked across the road.
The skyscraper's developers said they were seeking to rectify the problem which they blamed on the position of the sun at certain times of day.
"The phenomenon is caused by the current elevation of the sun in the sky. It currently lasts for approximately 2 hours per day, with initial modelling suggesting that it will be present for approximately 2-3 weeks," Land Securities and Canary Wharf said in a statement.
Three parking bays had been taken out of service pending a solution, they added.
Motorist Martin Lindsay told the BBC he had left his car for an hour opposite the building and returned to find the wing mirror, panels and Jaguar badge had "melted".
"You can't believe something like this would happen," he said. "They've got to do something about it."
The 37-storey building at 20 Fenchurch Street, which will feature a viewing deck and "sky gardens" open to the public, has been nicknamed the "Walkie Talkie" after its distinctive shape which appears to expand outwards at the top.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.
MADRID The charitable foundation of Europe's richest man, Amancio Ortega, said on Wednesday it would spend 320 million euros ($344 million) to acquire the latest breast cancer-screening technology for public hospitals across Spain.