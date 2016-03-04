LONDON, March 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The first
statements issued by companies in Britain detailing their
measures to ensure their businesses are free from slavery are an
encouraging start but fall short on detail, experts say.
Under Britain's Modern Slavery Act 2015 larger businesses
will be obliged from later this year to make an annual slavery
and trafficking statement.
An analysis of 100 early statements - made on a voluntary
basis - shows that while companies are comfortable to state
policies and describe audit processes, they are mostly silent on
the slavery risks that might exist in their businesses or supply
chains.
Nearly 21 million people globally are victims of forced
labour, which generates about $150 billion a year in illegal
profits, according to the International Labour Organization.
Products made using forced labour might include anything
from shirts manufactured with cotton from Uzbekistan to dishes
containing shrimp from Thailand and electronics using coltan
mined in Congo.
Most of the 100 company statements were very brief. More
than half were under 500 words and a quarter under 250 words,
according to consultancy Ergon Associates which analysed them.
Four fifths of companies did not make any mention of
countries, regions or products where they had found risks, Ergon
said.
There was also little detail on contractors - an obvious
risk area - and nearly one in 12 companies did not even mention
their supply chain.
Ergon said audits were of limited use for spotting issues
like trafficking because of its hidden nature, but that the
companies did not say much about more detailed due diligence
processes.
Ergon's co-founder Steve Gibbons said: "The lack of
information on identified risks is a notable, but it probably
has more to do with companies' reticence to reveal the
challenges facing them than the actual level of identified
risks.
"Only a few companies are currently comfortable with more
expansive reporting, but we hope others will become more
confident about making detailed disclosures."
Ergon stressed the statements were voluntary. Reporting only
becomes obligatory after March 31.
"We shouldn't be too disappointed as many companies are at
an early stage in thinking about how to undertake risk
assessments on modern slavery," Gibbons added.
The companies covered sectors including manufacturing, food
supply and agriculture, IT, construction and retail. Ergon
declined to identify any of them by name.
