LONDON, May 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A world away
from the cotton fields of Uzbekistan and garment factories
across India and Nepal, the managers of a luxury hotel group in
central London are learning how to stamp out supply chain
slavery and identify victims of sexual exploitation.
In the first training of its kind in Britain,
anti-trafficking charity Unseen is advising the general managers
and heads of operations of several major hotels across England
how to combat modern slavery within the hospitality industry.
From adults and children sexually exploited in hotels, to
sub-contracted staff made to work for little or no money, to
goods produced in distant places by forced labour, modern
slavery lurks throughout the industry, experts say.
There are as many as 13,000 victims of slavery in Britain,
according to the Home Office (interior ministry).
Many are forced to work in factories and farms, sold for sex
in brothels, or imprisoned in domestic servitude, in a global
industry estimated to generate $150 billion a year in profits
for those who exploit or enslave them.
Yet human traffickers are increasingly looking for
opportunities to exploit the hospitality industry, which employs
more than 2.4 million people and contributes some 34 billion
pounds ($53 billion) to Britain's economy, campaigners say.
"The hospitality industry is a hub for human trafficking,"
said Meenal Sachdev, director of the Shiva Foundation, the
anti-trafficking arm of the Shiva Hotel group, which is working
with Unseen to train staff across its 10 hotels in England.
"Modern slavery is not specific to a certain type of hotel,
it doesn't discriminate between a budget or five star hotel - it
goes across the board," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
at London's Hampton by Hilton hotel.
"FACELESS" CRIME
Trafficking victims in the hospitality industry are often
eastern European men and women who are promised a job in Britain
but then stripped of their identity documents and forced to work
for little or no money.
Around one percent of forced labour victims in Britain
worked in the restaurant or bar sector in 2013, while four
percent of sexual exploitation victims were abused in hotels,
according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).
While the numbers may seem small, the hidden nature of
modern slavery means its prevalence in the hospitality sector is
likely to be much higher, said the NCA, Britain's equivalent of
the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Traffickers in the hospitality sector often book a hotel
room for a couple of nights and force their female victims to
have sex with clients who have paid for their services in
advance, according to Kate Garbers, managing director of Unseen.
"People can book hotel rooms online and remain faceless,
which makes it problematic to spot cases of trafficking," said
Garbers, who has also trained police, healthcare providers and
border staff in Britain.
But a new British law designed to stamp out slavery could
help hotels to clean up their supply chains, Garbers said.
The Modern Slavery Bill, which became law in March, requires
British businesses to disclose what action they have taken to
ensure their products and services are free of slave labour.
"Forced labour is most common in teams such as cleaning and
housekeeping where subcontractors are used... as soon as you
become removed from your employees, you increase the risk of
trafficking," Garbers told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The hospitality sector is starting to act and the pressure
from the top will filter down to the subcontractors."
OPEN TO EXPLOITATION
Anti-Slavery International, a London-based rights
organisation, welcomed the training initiative but warned of
poor recruitment standards across the sector.
Many hotels in Britain hand control of their workforce to
recruitment agencies, leaving the sector open to abuse and
exploitation, according to press officer Jakub Sobik.
Competition for unskilled jobs in the hospitality industry
is high among newly arrived migrants, which pushes down wages
and working conditions and leaves workers vulnerable, he said.
"Desperate to keep their jobs and having little other
options on one hand, and often not fully knowing their rights on
the other... workers have little chance of defending themselves
from any abuses," Sobik told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Back in the London hotel, Garbers said she hoped to see
other hotels across Britain follow the example of the Shiva
Hotels group.
"We want to see a groundswell of consumer choice, whereby a
consumer can book a hotel room knowing that the hotel is trying
everything they can to eradicate slavery and trafficking within
their business," she said.
