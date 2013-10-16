LONDON Oct 17 Nearly 30 million people are
living in slavery across the globe, many of them men, women and
children trafficked by gangs for sex work and unskilled labour,
according to a global slavery index released on Thursday.
The index by anti-slavery charity Walk Free Foundation
ranked 162 countries on the number living in slavery, the risk
of enslavement, and the strength of government responses to
combating the illegal activity.
It found that 10 countries accounted for 76 percent of the
29.8 million people living in slavery - India, China, Pakistan,
Nigeria, Ethiopia, Russia, Thailand, the Democratic Republic of
Congo, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Modern slavery was defined as human trafficking, forced
labour, and practices such as debt bondage, forced marriage, and
the sale or exploitation of children.
Researcher Kevin Bales said he hoped the index, the first
annual report to monitor slavery globally, would raise public
awareness as numbers were at an all-time high and it would
increase pressure on governments to take more action.
He dismissed the view that poverty was the key factor behind
slavery and instead blamed corruption, calling for laws to stop
organised gangs.
"Consistently when we analysed the statistics we found that
corruption came out as more powerful than poverty in driving
slavery," said Bales, a professor of contemporary slavery at the
Wilberforce Institute for the Study of Slavery and Emancipation
at the University of Hull in northern England.
"Fundamentally this is a violent crime issue."
The report found Mauritania in West Africa had the highest
number of slaves proportionately, with up to 160,000 enslaved in
a population of 3.8 million, due to culturally-sanctioned forms
of chattel slavery and high levels of child marriage.
The highest absolute numbers were almost 14 million in
slavery in India and 3 million in China.
"By far the largest proportion of this problem (in India) is
the exploitation of Indian citizens within India itself,
particularly through debt bondage and bonded labour," said the
report.
In China there was forced labour of men, women and children,
including domestic servitude and forced begging, sexual
exploitation of women and children and forced marriage.
Coming last in the index were Iceland, Ireland and Britain
although Bales stressed they were not slavery-free.
Up to 4,400 people are estimated to be enslaved in Britain,
the victims mainly from Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. They
are forced into sex work, domestic servitude, or low-paid jobs
in agriculture, construction, restaurants and nail salons.
"Hopefully this report will be a wake-up call for rich
countries as well," Bales told Reuters.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Andrew Roche)