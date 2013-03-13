* Shares on London's junior market would be ISA-eligible

* Change aimed at boosting funding for small businesses

LONDON, March 13 The British government said it plans to expand the range of shares that qualify for a national tax-free savings scheme in order to boost investments in small and medium sized businesses.

The proposals would allow stocks traded on the London Stock Exchange's junior market AIM, favoured by small and often fast-growing companies, to be included in individual savings accounts (ISAs) for the first time.

Savings made in ISAs, for which all adults resident in Britain are eligible, can be either cash or shares and total up to 11,520 pounds for 2013-14. They are not subject to tax on interest or dividends paid, and profits from investments are free of capital gains tax.

The government, which presents its annual budget next Wednesday, has said a lack of bank lending is partly responsible for Britain's slow recovery from the 2008/09 financial crisis.

It has unveiled several schemes over the last two years aimed at boosting funding for small and medium-sized firms, but so far they have had muted impact.

"The government wants to ensure that businesses, particularly small businesses, are able to access finance and support, and this change has the potential to help provide that access," said Sajid Javid, Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Small businesses and their advisors have long called for the inclusion of AIM shares in ISAs.

An umbrella group for the sector said while it was a step in the right direction, further measures, including abolishing stamp duty tax on trading AIM shares, were needed.

"Investing in AIM shares means backing UK growth companies. However, the government should use the budget to deliver a further boost to SME growth through incentivising investment," said Tim Ward, Chief Executive of the Quoted Companies Alliance.

As well as AIM, firms listed on ICAP's Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) will also be eligible.

Companies with shares on any recognised stock exchange in the European Economic Area could potentially be included in the scheme, on which the government will gather industry feedback until May 8 before publishing draft regulations.