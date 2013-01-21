LONDON Jan 21 London's Heathrow airport
cancelled 10 percent of flights on Monday, a day after it cut
its capacity by a fifth, and said services could face further
delays with more snowfall expected.
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, said it had cut around
130 flights - most operated by IAG'S British Airways -
from its schedule on Monday to allow more space between aircraft
because of low visibility.
"Many airports have plenty of spare runway capacity so
aircraft can be spaced out more during low visibility without
causing delays and cancellations. Because Heathrow operates at
almost full capacity, there is simply no room to reschedule the
delayed flights," a Heathrow spokesman said.
The airport scrapped some 250 flights on Sunday and said the
decision had helped it operate smoothly.
Further light snowfalls are forecast through Monday and
Tuesday, national weather service the Met Office said.
Ferrovial's Heathrow has spent 36 million pounds
($57 million) on upgrading its winter weather equipment since
2010 - a year that saw it face heavy criticism after it almost
shut down when snow hit just before Christmas. It now has 130
snow-clearing vehicles.
London's second airport, Gatwick, said it was operating as
normal on Monday morning but that delays and some flight
cancellations were likely because of adverse weather across
Europe.
Smaller Stansted airport said that it was open and
operational but that it expected to see some Ryanair
flights cancelled during the day.
East Midlands Airport, in central England, said its single
runway would remain closed until later on Monday, while City
Airport - close to London's financial district - re-opened its
one runway after closing it earlier in the morning.