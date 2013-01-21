LONDON Jan 21 London's Heathrow airport
cancelled 10 percent of flights on Monday because of snow, about
half the number cut on Sunday, and said there could be further
disruption with more snowfall expected.
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, said it had cut around
130 flights - most operated by IAG'S British Airways -
from its schedule on Monday to allow more space between aircraft
because of low visibility.
"Many airports have plenty of spare runway capacity so
aircraft can be spaced out more during low visibility without
causing delays and cancellations. Because Heathrow operates at
almost full capacity, there is simply no room to reschedule the
delayed flights," a Heathrow spokesman said.
The airport scrapped some 250 flights on Sunday and said the
decision had helped it to operate smoothly.
British Airways said it had cancelled around 350 flights in
total since Friday.
Further light snowfalls and poor visibility were forecast at
Heathrow through Monday and Tuesday, the Met Office national
weather service said, adding to the likelihood to further
cancellations
Ferrovial's Heathrow has spent 36 million pounds
($57 million) on upgrading its winter weather equipment since
2010 - a year when it was heavily criticised for almost shutting
down when snow hit just before Christmas. It now has 130
snow-clearing vehicles.
London's second airport, Gatwick, said it was operating as
normal on Monday morning but that delays and some flight
cancellations were likely because of bad weather across Europe.
Two Greek passengers told Reuters they would be stranded at
Gatwick for the next 24 hours with no money after snow delayed
their train, meaning they had missed their flight.
"They don't care about us, we told them we need somewhere to
live until tomorrow and they just looked at us and said 'Oh',"
said psychologist Georgina Kourousiakli, 24, sitting with her
friend Fay Sakellariou, 24, who was wrapped in a red blanket.
"We don't have any money to eat or buy anything ... we can't
call home. I see many people who have missed their flights.
"We're quiet but angry."
The smaller Stansted airport said it was open and
operational but that it expected to see some Ryanair
flights cancelled during the day.
East Midlands Airport, in central England, said its single
runway would remain closed until later on Monday, while City
Airport - close to London's financial district - re-opened its
one runway after closing it earlier in the morning.