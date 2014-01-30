LONDON Jan 30 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Thursday he was unhappy that newspapers were
still publishing sensitive information leaked by former U.S.
intelligence operative Edward Snowden and urged them to stop.
Disclosures about the activities of Britain's GCHQ
eavesdropping agency and its cooperation with America's National
Security Agency (NSA) have embarrassed Britain's government and
angered many lawmakers in Cameron's ruling Conservative party
who believe they have harmed national security.
"I'm worried about the damage that Snowden has done to our
security," Cameron told a parliamentary committee. "I would
encourage the newspapers that are endlessly dallying in this to
think before they act because ... we are in severe danger of
making ourselves less safe."
Cameron has in the past threatened to act to stop the
publication of material linked to Snowden and has accused
unnamed newspapers of assisting Britain's enemies by helping
them avoid surveillance by its intelligence services.
He has previously named Britain's Guardian newspaper as
printing such material. The Guardian says it has been careful in
choosing what to publish and has not printed any names.
The British police said in December it was checking to see
if the newspaper's staff should be investigated for terrorism
offences for their handling of the Snowden data, but have not
brought any charges.
Cameron said on Thursday that the leaks had inevitably
prompted Britons to ask themselves how their confidential data
was being used.
Earlier this week, the Foreign Office announced that the
head of GCHQ, the British electronic eavesdropping agency
featured in some of Snowden's leaks, would step down at the end
of this year. It denied his departure was linked to the scandal.
