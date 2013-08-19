LONDON Aug 19 British authorities came under
pressure on Monday to explain why anti-terrorism powers were
used to detain for nine hours the partner of a journalist who
has written articles about U.S. and British espionage programmes
based on leaks from Edward Snowden.
Brazilian David Miranda, the partner of American journalist
Glenn Greenwald, was detained on Sunday at London's Heathrow
Airport where he was in transit on his way from Berlin to Rio de
Janeiro. He was released without charge.
Miranda was detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act
2000, which allows police to stop and question people travelling
through ports and airports to determine whether they are
involved in planning terrorist acts.
The opposition Labour Party urged the authorities to explain
how they could justify using Schedule 7 to detain Miranda,
arguing any suggestion that anti-terrorism powers had been
misused could undermine public support for those powers.
"This has caused considerable consternation and swift
answers are needed," said Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, the
party's spokeswoman on interior affairs, in a statement.
The Home Office, or interior ministry, said the detention
was an operational police matter. The police declined to provide
any details beyond confirming the detention.
"Schedule 7 forms an essential part of the UK's security
arrangements. It is for the police to decide when it is
necessary and proportionate to use these powers," a Home Office
spokesman said.
Miranda was detained for the maximum nine hours allowed by
the legislation, which is extremely rare.
According to Home Office statistics, fewer than three out of
every 10,000 people passing through British borders are stopped
under Schedule 7. Of those, more than 97 percent are examined
for less than one hour, while 0.06 percent are held for six
hours or more.
Brazil has said Miranda's treatment "has no justification".
"INTIMIDATION"
Greenwald, who is based in Brazil and writes for Britain's
Guardian newspaper, said the detention of his partner was a
"despotic" attempt to intimidate him and others involved in
reporting on British and U.S. espionage programmes.
"They completely abused their own terrorism law for reasons
having nothing whatsoever to do with terrorism," he wrote in a
column in the Guardian.
"If the UK and U.S. governments believe that tactics like
this are going to deter or intimidate us in any way from
continuing to report aggressively ... they are beyond deluded."
He has published a series of articles based on documents
leaked by Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor who faces criminal charges in the United States but
has been granted temporary asylum in Russia.
Greenwald said it was "obvious" the British police had no
terrorism suspicions about Miranda and that they had spent the
nine hours of his detention asking him about Greenwald's
reporting and the contents of the electronic devices he was
carrying.
Lawyer David Anderson, the independent reviewer of
anti-terrorism legislation who can make recommendations to
ministers and parliament, told the BBC he had asked the police
and the Home Office for a detailed explanation of Miranda's
detention.
"My concern is to see that these powers are appropriate,
that the right safeguards are in place, and that they are being
properly used by the police," he said.
Keith Vaz, a Labour lawmaker who chairs parliament's
powerful Home Affairs committee, also told the BBC he had
written to the head of London's Metropolitan Police to ask for
clarification of what he labelled an "extraordinary" case.
Schedule 7 has been under official review, with a public
consultation published in July showing that 71 percent of
respondents thought the detention time-limit of nine hours was
excessive. The government plans to reduce it to six hours.
