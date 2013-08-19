(Adds US reaction, British foreign minister)
LONDON Aug 19 British authorities came under
pressure on Monday to explain why anti-terrorism powers were
used to detain the partner of a reporter who wrote articles
about U.S. and British surveillance programmes based on leaks
from Edward Snowden.
Brazilian David Miranda, the partner of American journalist
Glenn Greenwald, was held for nine hours on Sunday at London's
Heathrow Airport where he was in transit from Berlin to Rio de
Janeiro. He was released without charge.
The White House on Monday said it had not asked the British
government to question Miranda but added that officials in
London had given their U.S. counterparts a "heads up" before his
detention.
"This was a decision that they made on their own, and not at
the request of the United States," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters at a briefing. "This is something that
they did independent of our direction," he added.
He did not provide details on whether U.S. officials had
obtained any material from personal items confiscated from
Miranda.
Opposition politicians and human rights lawyers demanded an
explanation for Miranda's treatment.
"The detention of David Miranda is a disgrace and reinforces
the undoubted complicity of the UK in U.S. indiscriminate
surveillance of law-abiding citizens," Michael Mansfield, one of
Britain's leading human rights lawyers, told Reuters.
"The fact that Snowden, and now anyone remotely associated
with him, are being harassed as potential spies and terrorists
is sheer unadulterated state oppression," he wrote in an email.
Miranda, 28, was detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism
Act 2000, which allows police to stop and question people
travelling through ports and airports to determine whether they
are involved in planning terrorist acts.
The opposition Labour Party urged the authorities to explain
how they could justify using Schedule 7 to detain Miranda,
arguing any suggestion that anti-terrorism powers had been
misused could undermine public support for those powers.
BRITISH-BRAZILIAN TALKS
The Home Office, or interior ministry, said the detention
was an operational police matter. Foreign Secretary William
Hague telephoned his Brazilian counterpart, Antonio Patriota, on
Monday afternoon to discuss the issue privately.
Brazil had said Miranda's treatment "has no justification".
"They agreed that Brazilian and UK officials will remain in
contact on this issue," said a British foreign office
spokeswoman.
The police declined to provide any details beyond confirming
the detention.
"Schedule 7 forms an essential part of the UK's security
arrangements. It is for the police to decide when it is
necessary and proportionate to use these powers," a Home Office
spokesman said.
Keith Vaz, a Labour lawmaker who chairs parliament's
powerful interior affairs committee, told the BBC he had written
to the head of London's Metropolitan Police to ask for
clarification of what he labelled an "extraordinary" case.
Miranda was detained for the maximum nine hours allowed by
the legislation, which is extremely rare.
According to Home Office statistics, fewer than three out of
every 10,000 people passing through British borders are stopped
under Schedule 7. Of those, more than 97 percent are examined
for less than one hour, while 0.06 percent are held for six
hours or more.
Greenwald, who is based in Brazil and writes for Britain's
Guardian newspaper, said British authorities seized his
partner's laptop, cellphone and USB sticks.
He described the detention as a "despotic" attempt to
intimidate him and others involved in reporting on British and
U.S. surveillance programmes.
"They completely abused their own terrorism law for reasons
having nothing whatsoever to do with terrorism," he wrote in a
column in the Guardian, adding that Miranda was given no access
to a lawyer.
"If the UK and U.S. governments believe that tactics like
this are going to deter or intimidate us in any way from
continuing to report aggressively ... they are beyond deluded."
He has published a series of articles based on documents
leaked by Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor who faces criminal charges in the United States but
has been granted temporary asylum in Russia.
Schedule 7 has been under official review, with a public
consultation published in July showing that 71 percent of
respondents thought the detention time-limit of nine hours was
excessive. The government plans to reduce it to six hours.
