LONDON Aug 20 Britain's authorities said on
Tuesday the use of anti-terrorism powers to detain the partner
of a journalist who wrote about U.S. and British surveillance
programmes based on leaks by Edward Snowden was "legally and
procedurally sound".
David Miranda, partner of U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald,
was questioned for nine hours on Sunday at London's Heathrow
Airport before being released without charge, prompting calls
for an explanation of why anti-terrorism powers were used to
detain the Brazilian citizen.
The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said in a statement
the examination of the 28-year-old man was "necessary and
proportionate" and he had been offered legal representation and
was attended by a solicitor.
"No complaint has been received by the MPS at this time,"
the statement said.
Miranda was detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act
2000, which allows police to stop and question people travelling
through ports and airports to determine whether they are
involved in planning terrorist acts.
The MPS said there were safeguards in place to ensure that
the Schedule 7 power was used "appropriately and
proportionately".
The Guardian, which has published articles written by
Greenwald, said on Monday it was "dismayed" at Miranda's
detention and that it would be pressing British authorities for
clarification.
Separately, the newspaper said the government had threatened
legal action against it unless it destroyed the classified
documents it got from Snowden or handed them back.
The opposition Labour Party also urged the authorities to
explain how they could justify using the Schedule 7 measure in
the case of Miranda, and rights activists accused the
authorities of harrassing anyone connected to Snowden.
