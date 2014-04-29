* Snowden leaks have had severe impact, says UK official
By Michael Holden
LONDON, April 29 Terrorists have substantially
changed their methods of communication since leaks by former
U.S. intelligence operative Edward Snowden, hindering
intelligence agencies' efforts to track them, a senior British
security official said on Tuesday.
"The Snowden effect has been a very, very severe one,"
Stephen Phipson, a director at Britain's Office for Security and
Counter Terrorism (OSCT), told a London security conference.
Snowden, a former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor,
caused international uproar last June when he disclosed details
of the extent of surveillance and electronic intelligence
gathering by his former employers and by the British equivalent
GCHQ to the Washington Post and Britain's Guardian newspaper.
"Our adversaries, the terrorists out there, now have full
sight of the sorts of tools and range of techniques that are
being used by government," he said. "I can tell you data shows a
substantial reduction in the use of those methods of
communication as a result of the Snowden leaks."
Snowden fled the United States where he faces espionage
charges and has since been granted temporary asylum in Russia.
In his initial revelations, he told the newspapers the NSA
was mining the personal data of users of Google,
Facebook, Skype and other U.S. companies under a secret
programme codenamed Prism.
Further leaks suggested the United States had monitored
phone conversations of some 35 world leaders, including
Germany's Angela Merkel, while GCHQ has been accused of
intercepting millions of Yahoo Inc webcam chats as part
of massive surveillance operations.
The flood of accusations prompted U.S. President Barack
Obama to announce reforms in January to scale back the NSA
programme and to ban eavesdropping on the leaders of close
friends and allies of the United States.
Britain says its intelligence agencies have stayed within
the law and that there is rigorous oversight of their actions.
"Some of the methods he (Snowden) describes that government
uses to track terrorism, as a natural consequence, you see
terrorists trying to use other methods of communication,"
Phipson later told a small group of reporters
(editing by Ralph Boulton)