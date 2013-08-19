(Adds comment from Greenwald, laptop taken, paragraphs 5-6)
By William James
LONDON Aug 18 British authorities used
anti-terrorism powers on Sunday to detain the partner of a
journalist with close links to Edward Snowden, the former U.S.
spy agency contractor who has been granted asylum by Russia, as
he passed through London's Heathrow airport.
The 28-year-old David Miranda, a Brazilian citizen and
partner of U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald who writes for
Britain's Guardian newspaper, was questioned for nine hours
before being released without charge, a report on the Guardian
website said.
A British Metropolitan Police Service spokesman said a
28-year-old male had been detained at Heathrow airport under
provisions of the 2000 Terrorism Act. That law gives British
border officials the right to question someone "to determine if
that individual is a person concerned in the commission,
preparation or execution of acts of terrorism."
Snowden faces criminal charges in the United States after
leaking documents disclosing previously secret U.S. internet and
telephone surveillance programs. Russia rejected American pleas
to send Snowden back to the United States for trial, instead
granting him a year's asylum on Aug. 1.
Rio de Janeiro-based Greenwald has interviewed Snowden and
used 15,000 to 20,000 documents that Snowden passed to him to
reveal details of the U.S. National Security Agency's
surveillance methods.
Miranda was returning to Brazil from Berlin and was in
transit at Heathrow, Greenwald said in a column posted on the
Guardian website. He said British authorities seized his
partner's laptop, cellphone and USB sticks.
"This was obviously designed to send a message of
intimidation to those of us working journalistically on
reporting on the NSA and its British counterpart, the GCHQ,"
Greenwald wrote, referring to Britain's Government
Communications Headquarters.
Brazil's government complained about the detention of
Miranda at Heathrow for nine hours incommunicado under the
British anti-terrorism law.
"This measure has no justification since it involves an
individual against whom there are no charges that can warrant
the use of this legislation," the Brazilian foreign ministry
said in a statement.
A statement from the Guardian said it was "dismayed" at
Miranda's detention and that it would be pressing British
authorities for an urgent clarification.
