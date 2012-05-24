LONDON May 24 Britain will delay a planned cut
to subsidies for solar power projects until August 1, a month
later than initially planned, after low demand for panels in
March and April, Energy Minister Greg Barker said on Thursday.
Although the government still supports a cut to subsidies
for solar, it was necessary for a delay after monitoring
industry trends in the sector, Barker said in a ministerial
statement to parliament.
The government last year announced an emergency review of
the country's subsidy scheme for large-scale solar installations
after higher-than-expected demand threatened to deplete the
government's renewable energy budget early.
The review resulted in a subsidy cut of up to 50 percent for
solar projects from April 1 this year and further cuts were
planned from July 1 if demand rates remained high.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)