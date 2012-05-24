LONDON May 24 Britain will delay a planned cut to subsidies for solar power projects until August 1, a month later than initially planned, after low demand for panels in March and April, Energy Minister Greg Barker said on Thursday.

Although the government still supports a cut to subsidies for solar, it was necessary for a delay after monitoring industry trends in the sector, Barker said in a ministerial statement to parliament.

The government last year announced an emergency review of the country's subsidy scheme for large-scale solar installations after higher-than-expected demand threatened to deplete the government's renewable energy budget early.

The review resulted in a subsidy cut of up to 50 percent for solar projects from April 1 this year and further cuts were planned from July 1 if demand rates remained high. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)