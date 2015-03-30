* Kencot solar plant accredited for government ROCs

* Solar fund considering further large-scale acquisitions

LONDON, March 30 Britain's Foresight Solar Fund Ltd has completed the acquisition of a 37 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Oxfordshire, central England, and is considering further large acquisitions, it said on Monday.

Further financial details were not disclosed.

The Kencot solar plant is located on a disused airfield and was connected to Britain's grid system in September last year. It has been accredited to receive government support under the so-called Renewable Obligation Certificate scheme.

The Foresight Solar Fund, part of the Foresight Group, has 231 MW of solar energy assets in its portfolio and is looking to add to that total, it said.

The fund raised 150 million pounds ($222 million) through an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in October 2013. It has also raised 96.2 million through a placing of new shares, having last October set a target of 200 million through that route.

"Additional acquisitions will be funded using a combination of the equity proceeds raised in the March 2015 placing, together with borrowings," the fund said. ($1 = 0.6747 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Holmes)