LONDON Dec 21 British government plans to
cut to cut subsidies for solar panels on homes were ruled
legally flawed by the High Court on Wednesday, the Press
Association reported.
The decision was a victory for environmental campaigners
Friends of the Earth (FoE) and two solar companies, Solar
Century and HomeSun, who challenged the proposals and said
they were creating "huge economic uncertainty".
Energy Secretary Chris Huhne wants to cut feed-in tariff
subsidies (FITs) -- payments made to households and communities
that generate green electricity through solar panels -- on any
installations completed after Dec. 12 this year.
But Mr Justice Mitting, sitting in London, said the minister
was "proposing to make an unlawful decision".
(Stephen Addison)