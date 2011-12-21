(Corrects surname in paragraph seven to Barker)
* Government to seek appeal
* UK solar capacity rose sixfold in 2011 to 760 MW
* Boom was a result of planned subsidy cuts
By Stephen Addison
LONDON, Dec 21 British government plans to
cut subsidies for solar panels on homes were ruled legally
flawed by the High Court on Wednesday.
The decision was a victory for environmental campaigner
Friends of the Earth and two solar companies, Solar Century and
HomeSun, who said the plans were creating economic uncertainty.
Energy Secretary Chris Huhne wants to cut feed-in tariff
subsidies (FITs) -- payments made to households and communities
that generate green electricity through solar panels -- on any
installations completed after Dec. 12 this year.
But Mr Justice Mitting, sitting in London, said the minister
was "proposing to make an unlawful decision", the Press
Association reported.
"Friends of the Earth is urging the government to come up
with a new proposal which would allow solar payments to fall in
line with reduced installation costs, while ensuring the solar
industry continues to play a key part in developing a cleaner
future," the group said.
The UK's department of energy and climate change said it
would challenge the ruling.
"We disagree with the Court's decision. We will be seeking
an appeal and hope to secure a hearing as soon as possible.
Regardless of today's outcome, the current high tariffs for
solar PV are not sustainable, and changes need to be made in
order to protect the budget, which is funded by consumers
through their energy bills," Climate Change Minister Greg Barker
said.
The proposed cuts would have saved the government an
estimated 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) annually by 2014-15,
but solar panel manufacturers and installers had warned they
would mean the loss of many jobs.
"We hope this ruling will prevent ministers rushing through
damaging changes to clean energy subsidies," Friends of the
Earth said.
Britain introduced state subsidies for large renewable
energy projects in April last year to encourage growth of new
green technologies until they reach commercial scale.
The government had already cut rates for the largest schemes
by 40-70 percent from Aug. 1, which had caused an outcry among
solar plant developers.
The government says average costs of a domestic solar panel
installation have fallen by at least 30 percent since the start
of the scheme in April 2010 to 9,000 pounds and that if it had
left current tariffs unchanged, consumers would be paying 980
million pounds per year for solar FITs.
As well as the UK, Italy and Germany have also cut subsidies
to reduce government spending amid a faltering global economy.
The British government has set a solar installation target
of 2,680 MW by 2020, compared with 255 MW in place in October.
SOLAR RUSH
The ruling could make a rush to install new panels in
Britain in the past two months unnecessary.
After the government announced its plans to cut its solar
subsidies, developers rushed to apply for last-minute projects
to get the benefits before they were due to be cut by 50
percent.
The government's plan was to reduce payments for solar
projects of up to 4 kilowatts (kW) installed on or after Dec. 12
by 52 percent to 21 pence per kilowatt-hour from April 1, 2012.
"The government has acted unlawfully, and it is right that
they are held to account. Now they need to act to rectify the
damage, raise the ambition and work with industry to get solar
in the UK back on track. We are happy to have cuts but not if
they kill the industry," Howard Johns, chairman of the Solar
Trade Association, said.
New installations doubled in less than two months to 230,000
projects until December, government data showed.
Weekly solar installations in the week ended Dec. 11 reached
an all-time high of 29,880, compared with just 812 projects
registered the following week, which included the subsidies
deadline, data provided by the Department of Energy and Climate
Change showed.
As a result of the high uptake, UK solar power production
capacity has risen more than sixfold this year to just below 760
megawatts (MW).
The government decided to cut solar tariffs earlier than
expected after the generous subsidy prompted a
higher-than-forecast uptake and threatened to deplete a
dedicated budget ahead of its planned 2015 end date.
Consumer Focus, a lobby group, said that while it agreed
that cuts in the solar subsidy were necessary, "they should not
be made at the speed planned by the government, and the scale of
the cuts needs further consideration".
