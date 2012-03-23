* DECC says disappointed by decision

* Solar projects built before March 3 get higher tariffs

* Solar industry welcomes certainty for installers

LONDON, March 23 The British government on Friday lost a bid to ask the country's Supreme Court to let it make an earlier than expected cut in subsidies for solar panels on homes, which it says cost too much.

The government had introduced a cut to the generous solar subsidies from Dec. 12, 2011. Solar developers took the plan to court, saying that as the consultation period for the move ended after Dec. 12, the plan was unlawful.

In January, three Court of Appeal judges unanimously upheld an earlier High Court ruling that the energy secretary lacks the power to introduce the controversial "retrospective" scheme.

The energy secretary at the time said he would seek to appeal to the Supreme Court but, on Friday, the Supreme Court refused the government permission to appeal, a spokeswoman for the Department of Energy and Climate Change said.

The court said the application "does not raise an arguable point of law of general public importance which ought to be considered by the Supreme Court at this time", according to the Press Association.

"We are disappointed by the decision of the Supreme Court not to grant permission to hear this case. But the Court's decision draws a line under the case," cu rrent En ergy and Climate Change Secretary Edward Davey in a statement.

The consequence is that buildings which installed solar panels after the Dec. 12 deadline will now be able to benefit from higher tariffs, ending months of uncertainty for solar plant installers.

Instead, new subsidy cuts came into force on March 3, halving payments to intallations smaller than 4 kilowatts to 21 pence per kilowatt-hour.

"This marks the end of this particular turbulent chapter for the UK solar sector. We welcome the certainty for those who invested and installed since 12th December," said Paul Barwell, chief executive of Britain's Solar Trade Association.

High Court judge Mr Justice Mitting ruled before Christmas that it would be unlawful to implement cuts 11 days before the end of a consultation period on the proposals.

Lawyers for the government appealed and argued that Mr Justice Mitting was wrong in law and the Secretary of State possessed the necessary power to modify the tariff rate in the way he proposed under the 2008 Energy Act.

In the lead judgment on Friday, Lord Justice Moses declared the Energy Secretary "plainly has no such power to make a modification with such a retrospective effect".

Parliament had never conferred such a power, he said.

The appeal court's unanimous decision was a victory for environmental campaigners Friends of the Earth (FoE) and two solar companies, Solarcentury and HomeSun, which had brought the case forward. (Reporting by Stephen Addison and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)