By Nina Chestney

LONDON, Nov 7 The High Court on London rejected on Friday a request by four British solar power companies for a judicial review of a government decision to end a subsidy programme earlier than planned, court documents showed.

In August the four companies, Solarcentury, Orta Solar, TGC Renewables and Lark Energy, applied for a judicial review into a government proposal to halt in 2015 instead of 2017, as previously envisaged, a subsidy scheme for solar panel power farms with a generating capacity of more than 5 megawatts.

In the ruling on Friday, the High Court dismissed the application, saying no assurances were given in the original scheme that it would be maintained until 2017.

"This ruling may have serious implications for the wider energy industry," a spokesman for the four companies, said in a statement.

"We are considering whether to seek leave to appeal and will make a further statement in due course," he added.

The so-called Renewable Obligation (RO) scheme, introduced in 2002, gives incentives for electricity suppliers in Britain to provide a rising share of power from renewable sources.

In May the government's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) proposed an earlier end to RO subsidies for solar to prevent costs from soaring and to ensure there was sufficient cash for other low-carbon technologies.

However, the solar companies wanted the decision reversed, arguing that the move was unlawful, could result in a large number of job cuts and cost the solar industry hundreds of millions of pounds.

Solar projects are still able to apply for Britain's new contracts-for-difference scheme, which gives renewable power generators certainty of a minimum electricity price over 15 years. The CFD scheme starts in April next year. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Greg Mahlich)