* Feed-in-Tariff for solar up to 10 KW at 4.39 p/KWh
* Tariff spending capped at 100 mln pounds a year
* Renewable Obligation to close two years early for solar
(Updates throughout)
LONDON, Dec 17 Britain reduced financial support
for domestic-scale solar power by less than expected on Thursday
but went ahead with other cost-saving measures on renewables
subsidies as expected.
The government cut the tariff for domestic-scale solar up to
10 kilowatts in capacity, such as rooftop solar photovoltaic
(PV) installations, to 4.39 pence per kilowatt hour, it said in
a statement.
Under the Feed-in-Tariff scheme, households, businesses or
farms which install low-carbon energy sources such as solar
panels or small wind turbines are paid for the electricity they
generate and unused energy can be sold to electricity suppliers.
Solar firms had been expecting a much steeper cut to 1.63
p/KWh, which was proposed in a government consultation earlier
this year.
The companies said a cut of that magnitude would scare off
investors and argued that a gradual decline in the subsidies
would be better for the industry.
Under the old tariffs, solar power up to 4 kilowatts in
capacity was paid at 12.47 pence per kilowatt hour and for 4-50
kilowatts it was 11.30 pence.
On Thursday, the government also capped spending on the
Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) scheme at a maximum 100 million pounds
($149 million) a year for new installations from February next
year to April 2019.
The scheme was introduced in 2010 to encourage the
deployment of renewable energy in Britain.
As expected, the government confirmed it would close another
of its subsidy schemes, the so-called Renewable Obligation, two
years earlier than planned to new solar PV capacity of 5
megawatts and below from next April.
It said it would introduce a "grace period" for those
developers who made financial commitments on or before July 22
this year and those who experience delays beyond their control
in connecting to the electricity grid.
"We have to get the balance right and I am clear that
subsidies should be temporary, not part of a permanent business
model. When the cost of technologies come down, so should the
consumer-funded support," said Amber Rudd, Secretary of State
for Energy and Climate Change.
Britain's Conservative government has been reining in
spending on all renewables subsidies since it took power in May.
Figures published by the Department of Energy and Climate
Change (DECC) showed the cost of the subsidies could reach 9.1
billion pounds a year by the 2020/21 tax year compared with a
proposed budget of 7.6 billion.
Thursday's announcements would reduce the overspend by 500
to 600 million pounds, the government said.
($1 = 0.6693 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Clarke)