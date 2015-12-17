LONDON Dec 17 The British government reduced
financial support for domestic-scale solar power to 4.39 pence
per kilowatt hour on Thursday and limited new spending on its
feed-in-tariff (FiT) scheme at 100 million pounds ($150
million).
Under the scheme, households, businesses or farms which
install low-carbon energy sources such as solar panels or small
wind turbines are paid for the electricity they generate and
unused energy can be sold to electricity suppliers.
The government had been expected to cut the feed-in-tariff
for domestic solar to much less.
($1 = 0.6679 pounds)
