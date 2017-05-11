Internally displaced Somali women gather with their jerrycans to receive water at a distribution centre organized by a Qatar charity after fleeing from drought stricken regions in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/Files

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The UK government is hosting a conference on Thursday to discuss the security threats and humanitarian situation in Somalia, where 3 million people are facing famine and 6 million, or half of the population, are in need of aid.

The United Nations is seeking a further $900 million this year for Somalia, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the conference.

Here are some facts about Somalia's security and humanitarian situation:

Sources: United Nations, World Health Organization, Reuters, Thomson Reuters Foundation, UK Government

