(Corrects president's name and areas held by government in
final paragraph)
* Aim is to tackle piracy, causes of instability-PM
* Time we stood up to pirates, says Cameron
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain will host an
international conference next year on tackling instability in
Somalia and protecting ships from pirates in the Gulf of Aden,
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.
The prime minister described the east African nation as a
"failed state that directly threatens British interests," citing
attacks on tourists and aid workers, and radicalisation of young
Britons by militant Islamist groups with roots in the region.
Cameron announced last month that British merchant ships
sailing off the coast of Somalia would be able to carry armed
guards to ward off pirate attacks, bringing it into line with
many other countries.
"Somali pirates aren't invincible: they are violent and
lawless men in small boats and it is time we properly stood up
to them," Cameron said in a speech at a banquet to honour the
new Mayor of the City of London.
"But there is a real and pressing need to pull together the
international effort," Cameron said in the speech, traditionally
a forum for setting out foreign policy priorities. "That is why
Britain will host a major conference in London next year."
Cameron has been strengthened by a foreign policy success
after Britain and France took the lead in international military
efforts to support Libyans who rose up and eventually overthrew
Muammar Gaddafi, in power for four decades.
The Somali conference was to "focus attention on protecting
merchant ships passing through the Gulf of Aden, tackling
pirates, pressurising the extremists, supporting countries in
the region and addressing the causes of conflict and instability
in Somalia."
The date of the conference was not announced.
Somalia was formed in 1960 from a former British
protectorate and an Italian colony. It descended into chaos
after the 1991 fall of dictator Mohammed Siad Barre. The
government of President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed holds sway in the
capital Mogadishu, but al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels control
much of the rest of the country.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Janet Lawrence)