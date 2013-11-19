LONDON Nov 19 Britain is to summon Spain's
ambassador following what it said was a serious incursion into
Gibraltar's territorial waters by a Spanish research vessel.
The Foreign Office said on Tuesday a Spanish state research
vessel, the RV Ramon Margalef, carried out surveying activity in
British Gibraltar's territorial waters on Nov. 18-19 for over 20
hours.
"I strongly condemn this provocative incursion and urge the
Spanish government to ensure that it is not repeated," Europe
Minister David Lidington said in a statement. "We stand ready to
do whatever is required to protect Gibraltar's sovereignty,
economy and security."