(Adds Spanish reaction)
LONDON Aug 9 The British government on Sunday
accused Spain of violating its sovereignty over Gibraltar,
saying Spanish state vessels had repeatedly and unlawfully
entered its territorial waters without notifying it.
The row is the latest in a long line of diplomatic spats
between Britain and Spain over the territory, which was ceded to
Britain about 300 years ago but which Spanish authorities now
want to reclaim.
"These repeated incursions into British Gibraltar
territorial waters are a clear violation of UK sovereignty by
another EU country and we will be raising this as a matter of
urgency with the Spanish authorities," Hugo Swire, a British
Foreign Office minister, said in a statement.
Britain, which runs the rocky outcrop off Spain's southern
coast, said it believed the offending Spanish vessels had been
pursuing other boats which may have been committing unspecified
crimes.
Swire said he deemed it "completely unacceptable and
unlawful" under the international law of the sea for Spain to
enter Gibraltar's territorial waters without notification.
But Spain denied wrongdoing.
"The waters are Spanish," said an official from Spain's
Foreign Ministry, who declined to be named in line with the
ministry's policy.
"It was Spanish boats patrolling in Spanish waters to
control illegal activities such as tobacco smuggling or illegal
fishing."
