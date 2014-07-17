LONDON, July 17 The British government said on
Thursday it had summoned Spain's ambassador over what it
described as "provocative" activity by the Spanish navy near the
disputed territory of Gibraltar.
Britain, which runs the rocky outcrop as a British Overseas
Territory, said a Spanish Navy vessel had sought to redirect two
commercial vessels heading to and from the Port of Gibraltar on
Wednesday because they were in Spanish waters.
Britain disputed that, saying the vessels were in
international waters. "This represents a cynical attempt by the
Spanish government to disrupt Gibraltar's economy, in
contravention of international law," said David Lidington,
Britain's minister for Europe. "I condemn this provocative
activity," he said, warning Spain to not let it happen again.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)