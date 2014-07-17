(Adds background)
LONDON, July 17 The British government said on
Thursday it had summoned Spain's ambassador to protest over what
it described as "provocative" activity by the Spanish navy near
the disputed territory of Gibraltar.
Britain, which runs the rocky outcrop off Spain's southern
coast, said a Spanish navy vessel had tried to redirect two
commercial vessels heading to and from the Port of Gibraltar on
Wednesday on the grounds that they were in Spanish waters.
Britain disputed that, saying the vessels were in
international waters.
"This represents a cynical attempt by the Spanish government
to disrupt Gibraltar's economy, in contravention of
international law," said David Lidington, Britain's minister for
Europe. "I condemn this provocative activity and urge the
Spanish government to ensure that it is not repeated."
The incident is the latest in a long line of diplomatic
spats between Britain and Spain over Gibraltar, which Madrid
ceded to Britain around 300 years ago, but that the Spanish
authorities now want to reclaim.
It was the fifth time the Spanish ambassador in London has
been publicly summoned by Britain over Gibraltar since the
current Spanish government took office in December 2011.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)