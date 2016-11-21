LONDON Nov 21 Britain will sell a new batch of
mobile broadband spectrum next year in an auction designed to
prevent the biggest player, BT/EE, from becoming too
dominant.
Telecoms regulator Ofcom said on Monday it would auction 190
MHz of spectrum in the 2.3 GHz and 3.4 GHz bands - an increase
of just under a third of the total mobile spectrum currently
available.
In order to maintain competition between the four mobile
operators, Ofcom said it would prevent BT/EE from bidding for
spectrum in the 2.3 GHz band.
Ofcom said BT/EE currently holds 45 percent of immediately
useable UK mobile spectrum, ahead of Vodafone on 28 percent, O2
on 15 percent and Three on 12 percent.
The 150 MHz of spectrum to be sold in the 3.4 band is not
currently used by most mobile devices, but is likely to be
usable by future devices in coming years. Ofcom will not propose
a cap on the 3.4 GHz band.
