LONDON, June 8 Chipmaker Qualcomm has
put a chunk of spectrum up for sale in Britain which could
appeal to mobile operators grappling with the demand for
Internet access.
Qualcomm said it plans to sell spectrum known as L-Band
which can be used to boost the downloading capacity that mobile
operators provide to customers.
"Qualcomm UK Spectrum (QUKS), Qualcomm's subsidiary that
owns L-Band spectrum rights in the UK, plans to trade this
spectrum," it said in a statement.
Mobile operators have come under increasing pressure in
recent years to upgrade their networks to meet demand from
customers who want to download more Internet pages, video and
photos.
The desire to use smartphones for an array of services, such
as watching video, means the quality of network is also becoming
a factor when consumers choose which operator to sign up to.
Mobile operators in Britain include EE, jointly owned by
Orange and Deutsche Telekom and about to be
sold to BT, Vodafone and O2, which is in
the process of being bought by Three.
