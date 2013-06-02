LONDON, June 3 British manufacturers urged the
government on Monday to cut the healthcare budget and put money
into growth-generating areas such as infrastructure and
technology when it unveils its latest spending review next
month.
The criticism of Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to
exempt healthcare from budget cuts highlights growing concerns
that efforts to reduce Britain's fiscal deficit could endanger
its economic recovery.
"The government is making the shift towards growth-enhancing
spending unnecessarily difficult by protecting large areas of
spending," said Terry Scuoler, chief executive of the EEF, a
manufacturing group which represents over 6,000 companies.
The government aims to cut 11.5 billion pounds ($17.50
billion) off the 2015/16 budget at its June 26 spending review.
So far the finance ministry says it has agreed around 20
percent of the cuts it needs but there have been growing signs
of resistance, particularly from within the defence and interior
ministries.
Danny Alexander, Britain's second-in-command at the finance
ministry, told Reuters that tough spending decisions will need
to be made in the coming weeks, but that he will deliver a new
round of cuts without resorting to higher taxes.
The EEF called for science and innovation spending to be
ringfenced, with more money spent on roads and developing export
and trade links. The group said this, along with steps to tackle
rising energy prices, should be funded by healthcare cuts.
"The time is now ripe to abandon the ring-fence for health
spending," Scuoler said.