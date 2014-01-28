LONDON Jan 28 The British spy chief whose
agency was accused in documents leaked by former U.S.
intelligence operative Edward Snowden of playing a principal
role in mass Anglo-U.S. surveillance will step down at year end,
Britain's Foreign Office said on Tuesday.
The leaks detailed the close cooperation of Britain's GCHQ
eavesdropping agency with the U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA), and embarrassed and angered the British government and
its spy chiefs.
Iain Lobban, 53, has served as GCHQ's director for six
years.
"Iain Lobban is doing an outstanding job as Director GCHQ,"
said a spokeswoman. "Today is simply about starting the process
of ensuring we have a suitable successor in place before he
moves on, planned at the end of the year."
Officials said his departure had nothing to do with fallout
resulting from the leaked documents.
Prime Minister David Cameron's government has so far
deflected calls for changes to the way Britain's intelligence
agencies are watched, saying the current oversight system is
sufficiently rigorous and that much about their work must remain
secret for national security.
Under pressure from the media and campaigners, Lobban and
the heads of Britain's two other intelligence agencies made
their first joint public appearance in November.
They complained that documents leaked by Snowden had put
secret operations at risk and were being "lapped up" by al
Qaeda, but Lobban told lawmakers that intelligence chiefs were
nonetheless "actively considering" whether more information
should now be shared with the public.
He argued, however, that certain methods should remain
secret, citing what he said were specific examples where the
Snowden leaks had harmed national security.
GCHQ did not spend its time listening to the phone calls or
reading the emails of most Britons, he said, adding that it
would be illegal to do so and that the agency only acted in very
specific cases.
Lobban, who joined GCHQ in 1983, was appointed its director
in 2008. With more than 6,000 employees, GCHQ is based in a
futuristic building outside London named the doughnut because of
its shape.
(Editing by Toni Reinhold)