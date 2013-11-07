A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
LONDON Nov 7 Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague declined on Thursday to contradict a news report that Britain has a listening post in Germany, news that prompted Berlin to summon the British ambassador for an explanation.
"I do not confirm or deny allegations, things that are said about our intelligence agencies. That's for very, very good reasons even when there are things that are not true at all," Hague said in an interview on Channel 4 News. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
BERLIN, April 15 German prosecutors have doubts about the authenticity of letters that suggested Islamist militants attacked soccer team Borussia Dortmund's bus and a newspaper cited an investigator as saying right-wing extremists were probably behind the bomb attack.