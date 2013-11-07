* Spy chiefs to undergo first public examination
* Hearing to cover many topics, including Edward Snowden
* British government under pressure to scrutinise agencies
* Government says current scrutiny is sufficient
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Nov 7 Britain's intelligence chiefs will
give their first ever public testimony on Thursday when they are
cross-examined together in parliament about the case of former
U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.
The evidence-gathering session comes amid calls for the
government to step up oversight of its three main intelligence
agencies after documents that Snowden leaked to the press
exposed Britain's role in secret mass surveillance programmes.
Those disclosures detailed Britain's close cooperation with
the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), embarrassing Prime
Minister David Cameron and angering lawmakers in his ruling
Conservative party who said they harmed national security.
The director of Britain's electronic eavesdropping agency
GCHQ, the head of the domestic security service MI5, and the
chief of the foreign Secret Intelligence Service, otherwise
known as MI6, will all attend Thursday's hearing, which will be
televised, albeit with a short delay for security reasons.
In the past, such hearings have been behind closed doors.
"(The intelligence chiefs) have traditionally operated
behind a veil," a government spokesman said. "But they are more
publicly available than they have been in many years. This is a
step forward in terms of transparency."
People familiar with the agenda said the officials would be
asked whether mass surveillance programmes were a violation of
privacy, and what impact the Snowden leaks had had on their
work.
NO OPERATIONAL MATTERS
They will not, however, be asked to discuss operational
matters - again, for security reasons - or to elaborate on the
functioning of the surveillance programmes.
Civil liberties groups, parts of the media and lawmakers
from all parties have argued that Snowden's disclosures about
the scale of GCHQ's monitoring activities show that it has
become too powerful and needs to be reined in.
Cameron has rejected that idea, arguing that it is already
subject to proper oversight and that its work needs to be kept
secret to protect national security.
He has accused Snowden and newspapers that have published
his information of assisting Britain's enemies by helping them
to avoid surveillance by its intelligence agencies.
He has also threatened to stop future publications if
necessary.
Thursday's session will last for about an hour and a half
and extend to other topics including the agencies' current
priorities and threats to Britain.
Organisers say the session was planned long before the
Snowden affair erupted and was not a direct response to it.
Critics have dismissed the hearing as a public relations
exercise designed to fend off calls for greater oversight and
limit the fallout from the Snowden affair.
Malcolm Rifkind, chair of the parliamentary Intelligence and
Security Committee that will conduct the hearing and a member of
Cameron's Conservative party, says the session is proof that
greater oversight is already happening.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)