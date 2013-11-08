(Corrects to 'show' in paragraph 7)
* Spy chiefs undergo first public cross-examination
* Use hearing to complain of impact of Snowden spy leaks
* UK government under pressure to scrutinise agencies more
* Agencies say they are considering being more open
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Nov 7 Britain's intelligence chiefs used
their first ever joint public appearance to complain that
documents leaked by former U.S. intelligence operative Edward
Snowden had put secret operations at risk and were being "lapped
up" by al Qaeda.
In an unprecedented evidence session before parliamentarians
that local media likened to a scene from a James Bond film, the
heads of Britain's three main intelligence agencies said
Snowden's disclosures about mass surveillance had prompted them
to consider being more open about what they do.
But they said parts of their work had to remain secret for
national security reasons and that the data leaks, which
detailed Britain's close cooperation with the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA), had caused huge damage.
"They've put our operations at risk," John Sawers, the head
of MI6, Britain's foreign intelligence service, told a
parliamentary committee.
"It's clear that our adversaries are rubbing their hands
with glee, al Qaeda is lapping it up."
The robust nature of his comments underlined how angry
intelligence chiefs are about Snowden and what they believe is
the irresponsible way some newspapers published his information
despite warnings not to do so.
Civil liberties groups, parts of the media and lawmakers
from all parties have argued that Snowden's disclosures about
the scale of government monitoring show it needs to be reined in
and security agencies put under greater oversight.
Iain Lobban, the director of GCHQ, Britain's electronic
eavesdropping agency, told lawmakers that intelligence chiefs
were "actively considering" whether more information should now
be shared with the public.
But he argued that certain methods should remain secret,
citing what he said were specific examples where the Snowden
data leaks had harmed national security.
"We have actually seen chat around specific terrorist groups
who, even close to home, discuss how to avoid what they now
perceive to be vulnerable communications methods, or how to
select communications which they now perceive not to be
exploitable," he said.
Defending the use of electronic surveillance, he said GCHQ
did not spend its time listening to the phone calls or reading
the emails of most Britons, saying it would be illegal to do so
and that it only acted in very specific cases.
VEIL OF SECRECY FALLS
The fact that the three intelligence chiefs even appeared in
public - the head of MI5, Britain's domestic security service,
was also present - was a first in Britain.
In the past, such hearings have been behind closed doors and
it was not until 1992 that the name of the head of MI6, formally
known as the Secret Intelligence Service, was publicly known.
Sawers, the current head of MI6, wore a green tie, a nod to
a quirky tradition which means that the person doing his job
writes in green ink and is known internally as "C".
The hearing, which lasted about 90 minutes, was televised,
albeit with a short delay for security reasons.
It also looked at wider security threats.
Andrew Parker, the head of MI5, told lawmakers there were
"several thousand" people in Britain who supported or were
engaged in violent extremism, saying that some were interested
in committing "spectaculars" - a term for attacks causing mass
casualties.
Britain had thwarted over 34 terrorist attacks since 2005,
he added, saying that the vast majority of those plots were
planned by British residents.
Lawmakers heard that the number of Britons travelling to
fight in Syria was in "the low hundreds" and about al Qaeda's
growth in north, west and east Africa and in Yemen and Syria.
"We have seen a threat from all of those areas but also
still from south Asia," said Parker.
Closer to home, he said there were only a small number of
people he regarded as terrorists in Northern Ireland, saying
they were from a "bygone era".
"These people will, eventually over time, give up or be
caught and put before the courts and put in jail," he said.
