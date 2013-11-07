* PM Cameron defends decision to attend Commonwealth summit
* Say will press Sri Lanka to investigate war crime claims
* Cameron to make first visit to north of the island
LONDON, Nov 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Thursday he will demand that Sri Lanka
investigates allegations of war crimes and human rights abuses
when he visits the country for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders
next week.
Cameron said he wanted to "shine the international spotlight
on the lack of progress" in the Indian Ocean island since the
end of a long civil war in 2009.
Defending his decision to attend the biennial Commonwealth
leaders' meeting in the capital, Colombo, Cameron said he would
have a better chance of securing changes if he pressed ahead
with his visit to the former British colony.
"I will demand that the Sri Lankan government independently
and transparently investigates alleged war crimes and
allegations of continuing human rights abuses," Cameron wrote in
an article for a London-based Tamil newspaper.
Human rights groups have urged leaders to boycott the Nov.
15-17 meeting to put pressure on the Sri Lankan President
Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has said he will not
attend, citing concerns over allegations of extra-judicial
killings, harassment of minorities and the detention of
politicians and journalists.
South African peace campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu said
he supported a boycott, urging the world to "apply all the
screws that it can".
The Sri Lankan government says its rights record has
improved since the war and has rejected the criticism as
unsubstantiated.
Tens of thousands of civilians died in the last months of
the war between the government and the Liberation Tigers of
Tamil Eelam (LTTE) rebels, who lost their fight for a separate
state for Sri Lanka's Tamil minority, a U.N. report estimated.
Cameron said he would become the first foreign leader to
visit the north of the island since the country's independence
from Britain in 1948. The war ended in 2009 when government
forces surrounded the rebels in a small area in the north.
"Four years after the conflict, no one has been held to
account for grave allegations of war crimes and sexual violence,
journalists are routinely intimidated and thousands of people
have yet to find out what has happened to their missing
relatives," Cameron wrote.
Britain's opposition Labour said Cameron had failed to
exploit his visit to push for improved human rights.
"The British government's handling of this issue has been
characterised by misjudgements and missed opportunities," Labour
foreign affairs spokesman Kerry McCarthy said.
