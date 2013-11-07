LONDON Nov 7 British Prime Minister David Cameron will call on the Sri Lankan government to open an investigation into allegations of war crimes and human rights abuses when he attends a Commonwealth meeting in the country next week.

"I will demand that the Sri Lankan government independently and transparently investigates alleged war crimes and allegations of continuing human rights abuses," Cameron wrote in an article for a London-based Tamil newspaper publiShed on Thursday before a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in Colombo. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Angus MacSwan)