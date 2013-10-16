* Colombo to host Commonwealth summit despite rights record
* Parliamentary panel: Britain should have been more robust
* Sri Lankan government says criticism is unsubstantiated
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's decision to set aside
worries about Sri Lanka's human rights record and back its
selection as host of a Commonwealth leaders' meeting showed a
lack of principle, a panel of lawmakers said on Thursday.
In a critical report, the British parliament's Foreign
Affairs Committee said the government had opposed Sri Lankan
attempts to host the meeting in 2011 on human rights grounds,
only to support its 2013 bid without seeing evidence of change.
"That approach now appears timid," it said. "The UK could
and should have taken a more principled stand ... in the light
of the continuing serious human rights abuses in Sri Lanka."
The Sri Lankan government has faced condemnation of its
rights record, in particular for its final campaign against
separatist Tamil Tigers, an offensive the United Nations said
killed tens of thousands of civilians in 2009.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has said he will not
attend the summit. Britain's David Cameron will go and has
promised to raise the issue of human rights. ID:nL6N0HZ2IL]
The British government "should have taken a more robust
stand" with its former colony before the November summit in the
capital Colombo, the panel said.
Debating whether Cameron should or should not have boycotted
the meeting is now counter-productive, it added. Leaders of
Commonwealth states - a group of 53 countries, nearly all former
British colonies - meet every two years.
The lawmakers, whose cross-party committee has influence but
no binding powers, said there was scant evidence of progress on
rights in Sri Lanka since the end of the war.
The panel said the British government was aware of torture
in Sri Lanka and attacks on lawyers, reporters and campaigners.
It also raised concerns over the Sri Lankan government's
failure to support an independent investigation into allegations
of war crimes in the war's final stages.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said last month the
country was drifting towards authoritarian rule.
The Sri Lankan government says its rights record has
improved since the war, rejects the criticism as unsubstantiated
and biased, and accuses Western states of waging a vendetta.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)