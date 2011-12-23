LONDON Dec 23 British utility SSE
will start publishing power plant outage data for stations
larger than 100 megawatts (MW) from Dec. 28 in compliance with
EU-wide regulation on energy market transparency, the company
said on Friday.
"SSE will disclose publicly data for planned or unplanned
outages affecting its wholly-owned power plant for units of more
than 100 megawatts in capacity, including the reason for the
outage and its expected duration," the utility said in a
statement.
SSE is Britain's second-largest power producer with an
ownership interest in more than 100 thermal and renewable energy
power plants of a combined capacity of 11,300 MW.
Power prices react to losses or gains in power production
capacity as they affect the market's supply balance.
The European Union's Regulation on Energy Market Integrity
and Transparency (REMIT), which will come into force on Dec. 28,
aims to prevent insider trading and market abuse in the energy
markets by creating greater transparency about market
information.