LONDON Dec 13 British utility SSE has
won approval to build an 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) power
plant in Scotland, although a lack of government support and
high network costs may mean the project will not go ahead, the
company said.
Scotland's Energy Minister, Fergus Ewing, granted planning
consent on Friday for the 600 megawatt (MW) Coire Glas pumped
storage power plant, which would store excess power produced by
Scottish wind farms and release it again when needed.
The huge plant, which would take between five and six years
to build and create 150 construction jobs, is now legally ready
to be developed.
However, SSE said a lack of long-term policy support from
the British government, which does not award renewable energy
subsidies to pumped storage sites, and high transmission charges
threaten the project.
"As things currently stand the framework and the mechanism
that operate within the energy system would not enable us to
make an investment decision to build Coire Glas," said an SSE
spokesman, adding it was unlikely SSE would make a final
investment decision on the project before 2015 at the earliest.
Pumped storage facilities have traditionally been used in
Britain to even out low volumes of short-term electricity
supply, and supporters believe growth in renewable energy, which
tends to be intermittent, will make them more important.
However, as well as not supporting pumped storage in its
existing renewable subsidy scheme, the government does not plan
to include it in a new mechanism from 2018.
Grid connection charges for Coire Glas would also be more
expensive than for other power plants because costs apply when
electricity is taken from the grid and when it is supplied to
the grid, both of which applies to pumped storage sites.
Britain currently has four operating pumped storage plants
with a combined capacity of nearly 3,000 MW.