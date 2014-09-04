LONDON A woman was found beheaded at a house in a north London suburb on Thursday, British media reported, but police said the murder was not believed to be a terrorist incident.

Officers said they were called to the house in Edmonton following reports of a man armed with a knife and found the woman's body in the garden.

"Whilst it is too early to speculate on what the motive behind this attack was I am confident, based on the information currently available to me, that it is not terrorist related," said Det Chief Insp John Sandlin who is leading the investigation.

He declined to confirm reports that the woman had been beheaded but police said a man, 25, had been arrested on suspicion of murder by armed officers at the scene after they used a stun gun. One officer suffered a suspected broken wrist during the arrest.

The reported nature of the killing had prompted speculation that the murder might be a terrorism incident after last year's gruesome murder of a British soldier in London and the recent release of videos by Islamic State jihadists showing two U.S. journalists being beheaded apparently by a British national. [ID:nL5N0R34IZ]

"This is was a highly visible attack in broad daylight on a residential street," said Sandlin in a statement. "I can understand why this may cause people concern, however we are confident that we are not looking for anyone else at this stage."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)