LONDON, Sept 4 A woman was found beheaded at a
house in a north London suburb on Thursday, British media
reported, but police said the murder was not believed to be a
terrorist incident.
Officers said they were called to the house in Edmonton
following reports of a man armed with a knife and found the
woman's body in the garden.
"Whilst it is too early to speculate on what the motive
behind this attack was I am confident, based on the information
currently available to me, that it is not terrorist related,"
said Det Chief Insp John Sandlin who is leading the
investigation.
He declined to confirm reports that the woman had been
beheaded but police said a man, 25, had been arrested on
suspicion of murder by armed officers at the scene after they
used a stun gun. One officer suffered a suspected broken wrist
during the arrest.
The reported nature of the killing had prompted speculation
that the murder might be a terrorism incident after last year's
gruesome murder of a British soldier in London and the recent
release of videos by Islamic State jihadists showing two U.S.
journalists being beheaded apparently by a British national.
"This is was a highly visible attack in broad daylight on a
residential street," said Sandlin in a statement. "I can
understand why this may cause people concern, however we are
confident that we are not looking for anyone else at this
stage."
